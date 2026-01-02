Kavitha Reacts Strongly To Revanth Reddy's 'KCR Deserves Hanging' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Reacting strongly to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's remark that it would not be wrong even if his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is hanged for the "injustice" caused to the State in utilisation of river waters, Telangana Jagruthi leader and Rao's daughter K. Kavitha said on Friday that Revanth Reddy should be hanged twice.

Kavitha took strong exception to Chief Minister Reddy's remark. She said that her blood is boiling to hear that the leader who led the Telangana movement should be hanged.

"Revanth Reddy should be hanged not once but twice," she said.

She said this while talking to reporters on the premises of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Kavitha said KCR should speak in the Assembly on the Krishna river water issue to shut the mouths of the Chief Minister and his ministers who are criticising him.

She said that for BRS to survive, KCR should come to the Assembly and speak. She feels that KCR should not leave the issue of river water to young leaders of the party.

Criticising her cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao, she remarked that 'bubble shooter' in BRS has been made deputy leader of the party in the Assembly.

Kavitha said he came to the Council to request Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy to accept her resignation.

Kavitha had submitted her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council in September. Her action came after KCR suspended her from BRS for "anti-party" activities.

Following her suspension, she also resigned from the party and has been carrying on her political activities under Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she had floated during the Telangana movement.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had said on Thursday that it would not be wrong if KCR and his nephew Harish Rao were hanged for the injustices caused to Telangana in the utilisation of river waters during the BRS regime.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at a PowerPoint presentation made by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to the ruling Congress leaders on river water issues on Thursday evening.