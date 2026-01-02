5 Leading Candidates Chelsea Could Appoint After Enzo Maresca's Shock Exit

Enzo Maresca's sudden departure from Chelsea has left the club scrambling to identify his successor. The Blues are now weighing up several top options across Europe.

Farioli took charge of Porto in July 2025 and has enjoyed a remarkable start, winning 15 and drawing one of his first 16 league matches. Having worked under De Zerbi earlier in his career, he has since managed Ajax and Nice before moving to Portugal. Chelsea would need to pay a reported £13 million buyout clause to secure him.

McKenna has previously interviewed for the Chelsea job and remains admired by the hierarchy. The Northern Irishman rose through the academies of Tottenham and Manchester United before taking charge at Ipswich. Despite a tough Premier League campaign, he has rebuilt the club's momentum, guiding them to second in the Championship by early 2026. His stock continues to rise, making him a viable option.

De Zerbi's reputation was built during his time at Brighton, where he guided the club into Europe and reached the FA Cup semi-finals. Though his second season saw a dip domestically, he left by mutual consent and joined Marseille, where he currently has them sitting third in Ligue 1 and performing well in the Champions League. Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was seen with him last May, fueling speculation.

At just 32, Ramsay has emerged as a serious contender. He previously worked in Chelsea's academy before joining Manchester United's first-team staff in 2021. After a brief spell with Wales, he became head coach of Minnesota United in 2024, posting 38 wins, 16 draws, and 27 losses in 81 matches. His youth and MLS success have drawn praise, making him a leading candidate.

Rosenior is considered the frontrunner, having impressed at Chelsea's partner club Strasbourg. Since joining in 2024, he guided them to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 and into Europe. His reputation for developing players and managing dressing rooms has earned him strong backing from BlueCo, Chelsea's ownership group. Allowing him to leave could spark unrest among Strasbourg fans, who already feel like a feeder club for the Blues.