Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share Serene New Year Beach Getaway With Sweet Glimpse Of Evaarah

Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul chose a calm and meaningful way to welcome the New Year, stepping away from glamorous parties and celebrations. Instead, the couple spent precious moments with their daughter, Evaarah, enjoying a serene beach getaway that reflected their new phase of life as parents.

A Glimpse into Their Beachside Bliss

Athiya delighted fans by sharing glimpses from their seaside escape on Instagram. One heartwarming photograph showed Athiya and Rahul standing by the shoreline, holding their daughter close as gentle waves rolled in behind them. The image captured warmth, togetherness, and the quiet joy of parenthood.

In another post, Athiya shared a short video of the couple taking a peaceful walk along the beach, hand in hand. The clip highlighted their deep bond and the calm happiness they seemed to find in each other's company. To enhance the emotional mood, Athiya chose an instrumental version of Dean Lewis' Iris as the background score, giving the moment a soft and tender feel.

Welcoming Little Evaarah

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their first child on March 24, 2025, marking a beautiful milestone two years after their marriage. A few weeks later, they introduced their daughter to the world by revealing her name, Evaarah, and sharing her first glimpse with fans, who showered the family with love and blessings.

The couple's journey began years ago, with Athiya and Rahul dating privately before making their relationship official in 2019. They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. As they step into the New Year together, Athiya and Rahul's simple celebration stands as a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful moments are the quiet ones shared with family.

