Biman Posts Tk785.21 Crore Net Profit In FY25

Biman Bangladesh Airlines recorded a net profit of Tk785.21 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a 178% increase compared to the previous year.

The information was disclosed at the national flag carrier's annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 December 2025 and chaired by Biman Board Chairman Sheikh Bashir Uddin, said a press release on Thursday (1 January 2026).

During the meeting, Biman reported a total revenue of Tk11,559 crore in FY2024-25, up 9.46% from the previous fiscal year. The airline also earned an operational profit of Tk1,602 crore during the period.

With this performance, Biman has maintained its profit streak for the fifth consecutive year and has posted net profits in nine of the last 10 fiscal years.

In FY2024-25, Biman operated on 30 domestic and international routes, carrying a total of 3.383 million passengers – around 1% higher than the previous year.

The airline also transported 43,918 metric tonnes of cargo, generating Tk925 crore in revenue, a 45.21% increase year-on-year.

Additionally, Biman provided ground-handling services to 31,112 flights of foreign airlines, serving 6,103,147 passengers during the fiscal year.

The airline noted that Biman Bangladesh Airlines is a fully self-financed state-owned enterprise and has not received any government subsidy since its establishment 54 years ago.

In January 2025, Biman achieved the highest ticket sales in its history, reflecting growing passenger confidence.

The airline attributed improved passenger satisfaction to faster baggage delivery, enhanced in-flight services and modernised airport processes.

It also highlighted its continued adherence to international safety standards and a strong safety record.

The airline said efficient financial management, effective resource allocation and strengthened internal controls under the interim government played a significant role in achieving the record profit.