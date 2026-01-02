Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh's Movie Storms Past Rs 739 Crore In India, Dominates Fourth Week

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh's movie continues its historic box-office run in its fourth week, crossing Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. The film has broken multiple records, overtaken blockbusters, emerged as a top ticket-seller

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary box office journey, showing remarkable strength even in its fourth week. On Day 28, the film added approximately Rs 15.75 crore to its India net, pushing the domestic total close to Rs 739 crore. Internationally, the film has earned around Rs 250 crore, taking its worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 1,117.9 crore. With this feat, Dhurandhar has officially crossed the Rs 1,100 crore milestone and cemented its position among the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has now surpassed the lifetime collections of several major hits including Stree 2, Chhaava, Pathaan and Pushpa 2. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing single-language Indian film to date. In the global rankings, Dhurandhar currently stands as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Its international performance has been particularly strong, especially in North America, where it recently crossed the 17.50 million dollar mark, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. After Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, Dhurandhar is now the third biggest Indian film in that market.

Beyond revenue figures, Dhurandhar has rewritten ticket sales history as well. Trade analyst Nishit Shaw confirmed that the film has sold over 13 million tickets on BookMyShow, making it the highest-ticket-selling Hindi film ever on the platform. In comparison, recent releases like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to maintain momentum against Dhurandhar's dominance. While Agastya Nanda's Ikkis has opened to positive reviews, its box office fate remains uncertain as Dhurandhar continues to command audience attention across theatres.