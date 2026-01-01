'His Ideals Continue To Guide Us': PM Modi's Tributes To Kerala Social Reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan, a social reformer and freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary, describing him as“a towering personality whose life was dedicated to serving society” and noting that his belief in dignity, equality and social reform continues to guide India towards a just and harmonious future.

In a post on his X handle on Friday, PM Modi wrote,“ On the birth anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan, we remember with deep reverence a towering personality whose life was dedicated to serving society. He was a visionary who believed that true progress is rooted in dignity, equality and social reform. His efforts in areas like health, education, women empowerment are very motivating. His ideals continue to guide us towards a society that is just, compassionate and harmonious.”

Mannathu Padmanabhan, popularly known as Mannam, was one of the most influential social reformers in Kerala's modern history and the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS).

His life's work was rooted in the conviction that social progress could be achieved only through education, organisation and moral reform.

Born on January 2, 1878, at Perunna near Changanassery, Mannam rose from a background marked by financial hardship. Interrupted schooling did not deter him; through self-effort, he became a teacher and later qualified as a lawyer.

These formative experiences shaped his deep empathy for social inequities and his commitment to institutional reform.

In 1912, he founded the Keraleeya Nair Samajam, which evolved into the Nair Service Society in 1915, creating a powerful platform for educational advancement, social uplift and community organisation.

While the NSS focused on the Nair community, Mannam's reformist vision extended beyond sectional interests and aligned with Kerala's wider renaissance movement.

He played a key role in historic struggles such as the Guruvayur Satyagraha (1931), opposed authoritarian rule in Travancore, and later served as a member of the Travancore Legislative Assembly.

Mannam was also instrumental in strengthening educational infrastructure, including the establishment of the NSS Engineering College.

Recognised nationally for his contributions, he was honoured with the title Bharata Kesari and later awarded the Padma Bhushan.

More than five decades after his passing, Mannathu Padmanabhan remains a defining symbol of principled leadership, social reform and institution-building in Kerala's public life. He passed away in 1970.

Incidentally, in the present context, it must be noted that, such was his towering personality, that when

Mannam became the president of the Travancore Devasom Board when it was formed in 1949. The TDB, however, today is in the midst of its worst-ever controversy following the Sabarimala gold heist case, and 10 people, two of them former presidents, are in jail.