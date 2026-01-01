Flexible Metallic Tubing Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Flexible Metallic Tubing Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 9.6 billion by 2034 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

Market Dynamics

The global Flexible Metallic Tubing Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand across industrial, construction, energy, and residential sectors. Technological advancements in corrosion-resistant materials, high-pressure tubing, and flexible designs have enhanced product performance and safety, thereby expanding their adoption across various applications. In addition, rising industrial automation, infrastructure development, and urbanisation continue to boost demand for durable and efficient fluid and gas transport solutions.

Flexible metallic tubing comprises products made from stainless steel, aluminium, copper, and composite metals, often available in braided, corrugated, or coiled formats. These products are used for fluid and gas transfer, protection of electrical wiring, and mechanical flexibility in high-pressure or vibration-prone environments. Key growth drivers include increasing infrastructure spending, the adoption of energy-efficient systems, rising urbanisation, and distribution innovations, such as online B2B platforms and direct-to-project supply models, which enable a wider market reach and faster delivery, supporting sustained market expansion.

Despite the strong growth trajectory, the market faces challenges such as material cost fluctuations, regulatory compliance, and competition from alternative piping solutions like plastic or rigid tubing. Nevertheless, opportunities exist in lightweight alloys, sustainable production methods, and specialised applications such as offshore energy, medical gas delivery, and smart buildings, which are likely to drive continued demand and product diversification through 2034.

Key Highlights



By Product Type: According to Straits Research, the Stainless-steel corrugated tubing segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 47.4%.

By Application: The Industrial fluid transfer segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 6.5%.

Based on End Use Industry: The building and construction sector category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 44%.

Based on Material: The Copper and copper-alloy flexible tubing segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: Europe dominates with over 32% share, driven by high industrial standards and a strong adoption of quality-compliant infrastructure in the construction, energy, and chemical industries.

Competitive Players

Parker Hannifin CorporationEaton CorporationSwagelok CompanyFlexpipe SystemsTiteflex CorporationGeorg Fischer Piping SystemsNewAge IndustriesSaint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Metal Tubing Division)Technip EnergiesWatson-Marlow Fluid Technology GroupKuriyama of AmericaContinental Industry GroupLegris GroupHonsberg GmbHHans Turck GmbH & Co.Parker LegrisL&W Supply / FlexmasterIFM Efector (Fluid Handling Division)Astore Key SystemLütze Process Automation Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Corrugated Stainless Steel TubingBraided Flexible TubingHelical Flexible TubingComposite Metallic TubingBy Material (2026-2034)Stainless SteelCopper and Copper AlloyAluminumNickel and Nickel AlloyBy Application (2026-2034)Gas Distribution (Residential, Commercial)HVAC and Plumbing ConnectionsIndustrial Fluid TransferFire Protection SystemsChemical and Process LinesBy End-Use Industry (2026-2034)Building and ConstructionEnergy and UtilitiesIndustrial ManufacturingOil and GasTransportation and AutomotiveFood and BeverageBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America Want to see full report onFull Report