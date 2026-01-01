Why Kashmir Needs Public IVF Now

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Infertility in Jammu and Kashmir is now a public health problem that scars lives, strains marriages, and damages mental health.

Families drain their savings and carry lasting emotional pain while public health policy looks the other way.

In a society where having children carries deep social meaning, infertility reaches far beyond medicine.

Women bear the heavier share of blame.

Marriages strain, isolation sets in, and anxiety and depression take hold.

Despite this, Jammu and Kashmir still does not have a single government-run IVF or assisted reproductive technology centre.

This absence is striking, especially when private clinics have expanded rapidly in both the valley and Jammu.

The gap shows a clear policy failure.

Public data already signals the scale of the problem. The National Family Health Survey places Jammu and Kashmir's total fertility figure at 1.4, far below replacement level.

Clinicians report that 10 to 15 percent of married couples struggle to conceive, a figure consistent with national trends.

Delayed marriages, environmental exposure, untreated infections, hormonal disorders, obesity, smoking, and prolonged psychosocial stress linked to decades of conflict all play a part.

Still, infertility remains framed as bad luck rather than a medical condition that deserves structured care.

A senior gynaecologist in Srinagar summed up the situation with painful clarity:“With no public facilities, couples sell land, gold, or livestock and travel outside the region for treatment.”

Some private centres do good work, but many families cannot afford them.

This is the daily reality in outpatient clinics, even if it never enters policy notes.

The financial burden is severe.

A single IVF cycle in the private sector can cost between eighty thousand and nearly three lakh rupees.

In Srinagar and Jammu, common expenses range from 1.2 to 1.5 lakh per cycle. Procedures such as ICSI push costs higher. Many patients need more than one cycle.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act of 2021 requires clinic registration but leaves prices untouched. The result is wide fee variation, unclear counselling, inflated promises, and growing public anger.

For families with modest incomes, IVF becomes financially devastating. Treatment stops midway, leaving both debt and heartbreak behind.

What makes this failure harder to defend is the strength of the public system on paper.

Jammu and Kashmir has more than nine government medical colleges and over eighteen hundred government hospitals. Skilled gynaecologists, anaesthetists, pathologists, and laboratory experts graduate each year.

Still, not one public IVF unit exists.

Recently, voices from political and religious spaces have raised the same concern. Leaders from different backgrounds have called infertility a public health issue.

Reproductive care, they say, should not be left entirely to the market.“This shared concern should command attention.”

Government-run IVF is not a radical idea. States such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu already run IVF units within public medical colleges.

These centres offer treatment at far lower cost, maintain ethical oversight, and link infertility care with broader maternal health services.

In Jammu and Kashmir, proposals have surfaced before. Plans for IVF units at Lal Ded Hospital and SMGS Hospital were discussed. Training for specialists was proposed. All of it stalled at the implementation stage.

Public IVF would widen access, rein in private pricing, and curb exploitation. It would train local specialists, build reliable data, and restore pride and hope to couples left behind.

But there is still a belief that IVF is an indulgence. That belief is wrong.

The World Health Organization recognises infertility as a disease. Denying affordable care only deepens inequality.