Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ticket Checking Drives Boost Railway Revenue In Jammu Division

2026-01-01 03:09:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu– The Jammu Division of Northern Railway, while focusing on enhancing passenger convenience and safety, has recorded a significant increase in railway revenue through monthly ticket checking campaigns conducted across various railway stations and trains. These ticket checking campaigns are conducted under the guidance of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal.

Under his direction, the ticket checking staff at each station and onboard trains carry out detailed inspections. The primary objective of these campaigns is to ensure a comfortable, safe, and convenient travel experience for passengers holding valid tickets.

Since the formation of the Jammu Division, the ticket checking campaigns conducted from April 2025 to December 2025 have identified approximately 54,098 passengers traveling without valid tickets or irregularly, resulting in revenue collection of around Rs. 3.73 crore. This is a remarkable achievement considering the Jammu Division is newly formed and continues to operate with limited resources and manpower.

Month-wise Revenue Earned through Ticket Checking:

  • April 2025: 6,168 cases detected, revenue Rs. 35 lakh
  • May 2025: 4,167 cases detected, revenue Rs. 22 lakh
  • June 2025: 5,489 cases detected, revenue Rs. 34 lakh
  • July 2025: 6,149 cases detected, revenue Rs. 38 lakh
  • August 2025: 6,785 cases detected, revenue Rs. 36 lakh
  • September 2025: 5,610 cases detected, revenue Rs. 32 lakh
  • October 2025: 11,428 cases detected, revenue Rs. 68 lakh
  • November 2025: 4,346 cases detected, revenue Rs. 56 lakh
  • December 2025: 7,956 cases detected, revenue Rs. 52 lakh

    Commenting on the campaigns, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Mr. Uchit Singhal said,“This revenue highlights the importance of traveling with a valid ticket. The funds generated help us provide world-class facilities, enhanced safety, and a comfortable travel experience to our passengers. We urge all passengers to travel with valid tickets and encourage others to do the same. These ticket checking campaigns also strengthen financial discipline. During 2026, we will focus on increasing revenue through ticket checking while giving special attention to passenger-centric initiatives, including better transparency, preventing ticket fraud, and promoting digital payments.”

    MENAFN01012026000215011059ID1110546469



    • Kashmir Observer

