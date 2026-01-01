Ticket Checking Drives Boost Railway Revenue In Jammu Division

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu Division of Northern Railway, while focusing on enhancing passenger convenience and safety, has recorded a significant increase in railway revenue through monthly ticket checking campaigns conducted across various railway stations and trains. These ticket checking campaigns are conducted under the guidance of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal.

Under his direction, the ticket checking staff at each station and onboard trains carry out detailed inspections. The primary objective of these campaigns is to ensure a comfortable, safe, and convenient travel experience for passengers holding valid tickets.

Since the formation of the Jammu Division, the ticket checking campaigns conducted from April 2025 to December 2025 have identified approximately 54,098 passengers traveling without valid tickets or irregularly, resulting in revenue collection of around Rs. 3.73 crore. This is a remarkable achievement considering the Jammu Division is newly formed and continues to operate with limited resources and manpower.

Month-wise Revenue Earned through Ticket Checking:

April 2025: 6,168 cases detected, revenue Rs. 35 lakhMay 2025: 4,167 cases detected, revenue Rs. 22 lakhJune 2025: 5,489 cases detected, revenue Rs. 34 lakhJuly 2025: 6,149 cases detected, revenue Rs. 38 lakhAugust 2025: 6,785 cases detected, revenue Rs. 36 lakhSeptember 2025: 5,610 cases detected, revenue Rs. 32 lakhOctober 2025: 11,428 cases detected, revenue Rs. 68 lakhNovember 2025: 4,346 cases detected, revenue Rs. 56 lakhDecember 2025: 7,956 cases detected, revenue Rs. 52 lakh

Commenting on the campaigns, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Mr. Uchit Singhal said,“This revenue highlights the importance of traveling with a valid ticket. The funds generated help us provide world-class facilities, enhanced safety, and a comfortable travel experience to our passengers. We urge all passengers to travel with valid tickets and encourage others to do the same. These ticket checking campaigns also strengthen financial discipline. During 2026, we will focus on increasing revenue through ticket checking while giving special attention to passenger-centric initiatives, including better transparency, preventing ticket fraud, and promoting digital payments.”