Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kulgam

2026-01-01 03:09:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly pickpocketing at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

A police spokesman said the case was cracked with the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen cash.

Kulgam Police had received a complaint from a woman stating that Rs 20,200 was stolen from her pocket while she was attending to a patient at the District Hospital.

Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
