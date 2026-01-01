403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Woman Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kulgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly pickpocketing at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
A police spokesman said the case was cracked with the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen cash.ADVERTISEMENT
Kulgam Police had received a complaint from a woman stating that Rs 20,200 was stolen from her pocket while she was attending to a patient at the District Hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment