J&K PDD Orders Salary Cuts, Extra Power Curbs In High Loss Areas

The Power Development Department has directed the Jammu and Kashmir power distribution companies to initiate strict action against officials of divisions, sub-divisions and feeders recording high Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses, including salary deductions of up to 50 percent, officials said.

In an official communication, the Power Development Department asked the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to serve show-cause notices to all divisions, sub-divisions and feeders where AT&C losses exceed 40 percent.

The department said action may be initiated for deduction of up to 50 percent of salary of the concerned officers or officials in such underperforming areas, with due intimation to the administrative department.

Alongside disciplinary measures, the PDD has issued a revised Load Curtailment Plan. Under the new arrangement, feeders with AT&C losses below 15 percent will face no power cuts. Feeders recording losses between 15 percent and 40 percent will face three hours of power cuts instead of the existing two hours, while those with losses above 40 percent will face six hours of power curtailment instead of four hours, applicable to both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The department said the measures aim to improve billing and collection efficiency and reduce overall AT&C losses. It directed the discoms to take steps to raise billing efficiency to 90 percent and ensure 100 percent bill distribution among both metered and non-metered consumers.

On prepaid smart meters, the PDD asked JPDCL and KPDCL to maintain proper accounts of energy billed through such meters and ensure installation of prepaid smart meters for all high-load consumers by January 31, 2026. Dedicated teams have also been directed to verify feeder-wise AT&C losses in comparison to input energy and submit detailed reports of high-loss areas.