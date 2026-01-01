Power Supply Restored In Zaporizhzhia Region After Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Energy workers have restored power to almost all subscribers who were left without electricity due to the enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia region,” he wrote.

Currently, more than 100 consumers are without power. Work is ongoing.

Zelensky on New Year's Eve attack: Russia strikes seven regions, targetinginfrastructure

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, January 1, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. Nearly 4,000 people were left without electricity.

