Power Supply Restored In Zaporizhzhia Region After Russian Shelling


2026-01-01 03:07:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Energy workers have restored power to almost all subscribers who were left without electricity due to the enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia region,” he wrote.

Currently, more than 100 consumers are without power. Work is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, January 1, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. Nearly 4,000 people were left without electricity.

