Power Supply Restored In Zaporizhzhia Region After Russian Shelling
“Energy workers have restored power to almost all subscribers who were left without electricity due to the enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia region,” he wrote.
Currently, more than 100 consumers are without power. Work is ongoing.Read also: Zelensky on New Year's Eve attack: Russia strikes seven regions, targeting energy infrastructure
As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, January 1, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. Nearly 4,000 people were left without electricity.
