Zelensky Briefs President Of Cyprus On Details Of Ukraine's Contacts With US Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Facebook.

He emphasized that efforts to achieve peace are ongoing virtually around the clock and that there can be no pauses in this work.

Zelensky congratulated Christodoulides on the start of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union and stressed that Ukraine expects strong decisions that will strengthen both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

"It is important that Ukraine is among the key priorities during the Cypriot presidency. Ukraine's membership in the European Union is one of the security guarantees for us, and for our part we are always doing everything necessary," Zelensky stressed.

He also took the opportunity to thank Cyprus for its support and personally thanked Christodoulides for his warm words about Ukrainians and Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 1 Cyprus officially began its six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.

On December 28, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Zelensky said that significant achievements were made as a result of that meeting.

Photo: Office of the President