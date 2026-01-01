CCEA Approves Rs 19,142 Cr Nashiksolapurakkalkot Six-Lane Greenfield Corridor

MENAFN - KNN India)The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor connecting Nashik, Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra.

The 374-km project will be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) (Toll) basis at an estimated capital cost of Rs 19,142 crore.

The corridor will improve connectivity between key regional centres, including Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Solapur, with onward linkage to Kurnool. The project is aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, aimed at integrated transport infrastructure development.

Strategic Connectivity Across Corridors

The proposed Nashik–Akkalkot corridor will connect with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan Port interchange, the Agra–Mumbai corridor at Nashik (NH-60, Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Pangri. Once completed, it will enable connectivity from India's west coast to the east coast.

On the eastern side, four-lane corridors are already under development from Chennai Port to Hasapur (Maharashtra border) via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadapa and Kurnool, spanning around 700 km.

Travel Time and Logistics Efficiency

The primary objective of the access-controlled corridor is to improve travel efficiency. The project is expected to reduce travel distance by about 201 km and cut travel time by nearly 17 hours.

Designed for uninterrupted, high-speed movement, the corridor will support an average vehicular speed of 60 km per hour, with a design speed of 100 km per hour.

Improved Nashik–Solapur–Akkalkot connectivity is also expected to enhance logistics efficiency for freight linked to major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes, including Kopparthy and Orvakal.

The Nashik–Talegaon Dighe section will additionally support the planned Pune–Nashik Expressway being developed by the Maharashtra government.

Employment Generation

The project is estimated to generate around 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment during construction and associated activities. Additional employment opportunities are expected to arise from increased economic activity along the corridor.

(KNN Bureau)