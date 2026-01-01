Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As New York City's First Muslim Mayor

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City shortly after midnight during a historic ceremony held at a decommissioned subway station in Manhattan.

Becoming the first Muslim to lead the largest city in the United States, Mamdani took the oath of office with his hand placed on the Quran.

“This is truly the honour and privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said in a brief address.

The private ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the former City Hall station, an architecturally striking landmark known for its arched ceilings and among the city's original subway stops, formally marking the transfer of power.