Hindu Man Attacked, Set On Fire In Bangladesh On New Year's Eve Days After Dipu Das And Amrit Mondal's Lynching: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Hindu man Khokon Chandra Das, 50, in Damudya, Shariatpur, Bangladesh, was allegedly attacked by a mob on New Year's Eve, sustaining serious injuries before being set on fire.

The incident follows two lynching cases of Hindu youths in Bangladesh last month. On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh, was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was hanged and set ablaze. Around the same period, Amrit Mondal was lynched in Hosendanga village of Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion dispute.

What happened in Khokon Chandra Das' case?

According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, the attack occurred on Wednesday around 9:30 pm (local time) in Damudya's Koneshwar Union near Keurbhanga Bazar. A group of assailants targeted businessman Khokon Chandra Das, seriously injuring him, dousing him with petrol, and setting him on fire.

Das, who runs a pharmacy and mobile banking business in Keurbhanga Bazar and resides in Tiloi village, was returning home in an auto-rickshaw when the attackers stopped the vehicle on the Damudya–Shariatpur road and assaulted him, reportedly also using sharp weapons. To escape, he jumped into a nearby pond.

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing his screams, forcing the attackers to flee. Das was rescued and initially treated at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka for advanced care as his condition worsened.

'Can't understand why criminals suddenly targeted my husband'

Sima Das, wife of the victim, informed reporters,“My husband returns home every night after closing his shop with the day's sales money. On Wednesday night, criminals attacked him. He recognised two of the attackers, and because of that, they assaulted him with the intention to kill--hacking him and setting fire to his head and face after pouring petrol on him. We have no enemies in the area.”

She added,“We have no disputes with anyone over any matter. We cannot understand why the criminals suddenly targeted my husband.”

Nazrul Islam, a doctor in the emergency department of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said the victim brought in at night had multiple injuries, including a serious wound to the abdomen, which required referral to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He also sustained burn injuries on his face, the back of his head, and his hands.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rabiul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, told Prothom Alo that police visited the scene after receiving reports of an attack on a businessman at Keurbhanga Bazar. He added that two suspects, identified as local residents Rabbi and Sohag, have been named, and authorities are working to arrest them while also investigating the possible involvement of others.