Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sudan On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, wishing him a long healthy life and Sudan security and stability. (pickup previous)
