Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sudan On Independence Day


2026-01-01 10:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, wishing him a long healthy life and Sudan security and stability. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

