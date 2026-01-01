Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cuba On Liberation Day


2026-01-01 10:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's Liberation Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and wellbeing, and the Republic of Cuba and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

