Amiri Guard Celebrates Graduation Of New Recruits From Foundation Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Guard School celebrated on Thursday the graduation of the new recruits from the foundation course No. 37 at Lahsaniya camp, with the attendance of Amiri Guard Commander HE Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi.

Several assistants to the Amiri Guard Commander, as well as commanders and officers of departments and units, attended the graduation ceremony.

In his speech on the occasion of the graduation, Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School, Captain Mohammad Khalfan Al Mansour, stressed the school's commitment to implementing training programs characterized by a high level of knowledge, skill, and military discipline for new recruits, in accordance with the best curricula and the latest training methods.

He pointed out that the new recruits course aims to instill values ​​of loyalty and discipline in the members of the Amiri Guard, so that they become qualified and able to perform their duties and responsibilities efficiently and competently.

The graduates presented a field presentation in which they demonstrated the basic skills they had acquired during the training period, after which the overall course report was reviewed.

At the end, Commander of the Amiri Guard honored top graduates of the course.