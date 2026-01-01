10 Unexpected Taxes Or Fees You Should Know Before Year-End

MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money)

Money has a funny way of disappearing right when you think you've finally gotten ahead, and year-end is where many financial surprises like to hide. Between holiday spending, year-end bonuses, and last-minute financial moves, small oversights can quietly turn into expensive lessons. Some of the most painful costs don't come from big purchases at all, but from overlooked rules buried deep in tax codes and fine print.

Knowing what's lurking ahead gives you the power to dodge avoidable hits and keep more of your hard-earned money.

1. The Underpayment Penalty Surprise

If you didn't withhold or pay enough tax throughout the year, the IRS may charge you an underpayment penalty. This can happen even if you expect a refund but didn't pay evenly across the year. Freelancers, side hustlers, and anyone with irregular income are especially vulnerable. The penalty is essentially interest on money the government thinks it should have had earlier. Many people don't realize this until they file and see their refund shrink or vanish.

2. State-Level Filing Fees You Forgot Existed

Some states charge separate filing or processing fees that aren't obvious until the final steps. These can apply to state returns, extensions, or even electronic filing in certain cases. The amounts may seem small, but they add up quickly when paired with preparation costs. If you moved states during the year, you may face multiple filing obligations. It's an unpleasant surprise that often catches people during checkout.

3. Early Withdrawal Penalties On Retirement Accounts

Pulling money from a retirement account before the allowed age often triggers a double hit. You may owe income tax plus an additional early withdrawal penalty, usually 10 percent. Even people using funds for emergencies sometimes forget this extra cost. Certain exceptions exist, but they are narrow and easy to misunderstand. What feels like a financial lifeline can quietly become a long-term setback.

4. Capital Gains From“Set It And Forget It” Investments

Selling investments you've held for less than a year can trigger short-term capital gains taxed at higher rates. Many people rebalance portfolios or cash out during the holidays without realizing the tax timing matters. Even automated robo-advisors can create taxable events. The result is a tax bill that feels completely disconnected from your actual cash flow. Awareness is key before clicking that sell button.

5. Health Savings Account Penalties

Health Savings Accounts are powerful tools, but misuse comes at a cost. Spending HSA funds on non-qualified expenses triggers both taxes and penalties. Some people also overcontribute without realizing employer contributions count toward annual limits. These mistakes often surface at tax time rather than when the transaction happens. The IRS keeps a close eye on these accounts, even if you don't.

6. Gig Economy Self-Employment Taxes

Side hustles are empowering, but they come with extra responsibility. Income from freelance work is subject to self-employment tax, which covers both employer and employee portions of Social Security and Medicare. Many people only set aside money for income tax and forget this additional layer. The bill can feel shockingly large if you're unprepared. Tracking income and expenses throughout the year can soften the blow.

7. Investment Account Maintenance And Inactivity Fees

Some brokerage accounts quietly charge maintenance or inactivity fees. These fees can appear if you don't trade often or keep a minimum balance. While small individually, they add up over time and reduce overall returns. Investors often overlook them because they're buried in statements. Year-end reviews are the perfect time to spot and eliminate these drains.

Image Source: shutterstock

8. Property Tax Adjustments After Reassessments

Local governments periodically reassess property values, and that can raise your tax bill unexpectedly. Even modest increases in assessed value can have noticeable impacts. New homeowners are especially vulnerable if the previous owner had a long-standing tax cap. These changes often hit at year-end or early the following year. Budgeting without accounting for this shift can cause financial whiplash.

9. Required Minimum Distribution Penalties

Once you reach the required age, missing a required minimum distribution from retirement accounts can be extremely costly. The penalty is one of the steepest in the tax code. Even people who don't need the money must still take it. Forgetting or miscalculating the amount leads to unnecessary stress and paperwork. It's one of the most avoidable yet common retirement mistakes.

10. Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fees

Holiday travel and online shopping from international retailers can trigger foreign transaction fees. These usually range from one to three percent per purchase. Many people don't realize their card charges these fees until they review their statement. Even digital subscriptions billed overseas can qualify. Those small percentages quietly snowball into real money lost.

Know More Now, Stress Less Later

Year-end financial stress often comes from surprises, not spending itself. The more you understand the hidden taxes and fees that sneak into everyday decisions, the more control you gain over your money. Awareness turns confusion into confidence and panic into planning. A few minutes of preparation can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

If you've encountered any of these fees or have your own cautionary tale, drop your thoughts or experiences in the comments below.