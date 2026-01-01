Psych Siddhartha REVIEW: Is Shree Nandu's Movie Score HIT With THIS Gen Z Movie? Read On

Nandu's latest movie, `Psych Siddhartha`, directed by Varun Reddy, was released on Thursday as a New Year's special. So, how is the movie?

Nandu has been in the industry for years, waiting for a big break. He's a good actor but struggles as a lead. Now he's in a Gen Z film, `Psych Siddhartha`. Let's see if it's a hit.

Siddhartha (Nandu) falls for Trisha, but she betrays him with his partner. Broke and an alcoholic, he meets Shravya, a single mom escaping an abusive husband. This is their story.

This film is an extreme, bold take on modern love and betrayal, like `Arjun Reddy`. The first half is chaotic, but the second half slows down as a new woman changes the hero's life.

The film lacks a proper story and feels directionless. Repetitive, overly bold scenes are irritating. It feels like a stretched-out short film that could've been better with more work.

Nandu delivers an electrifying performance, showing a new side of his acting. Yamini Bhaskar is great in her comeback role. The supporting cast, including Simha, also did a good job.

The music is good but feels inspired by `Arjun Reddy`. Technical aspects are decent. Final verdict: A 'psycho' film for Gen Z, but it might just annoy a general audience. Rating: 2.25