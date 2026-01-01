On New Year's Eve, Russians Strike Residential Area In Chernihiv Region, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"On New Year's Eve, the Russians struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with a Geran drone. Their drone flew over a residential area. The fire at the site of the strike was extinguished," Chaus said.

According to him, Russian troops fired on the region 39 times over the past day, with 68 explosions recorded. Yesterday afternoon, an FPV drone struck an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, Russian troops attacked civilian vehicles in two villages in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, one of which was delivering bread, and the driver was wounded

Photo: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration