On New Year's Eve, Russians Strike Residential Area In Chernihiv Region, Causing Fire
"On New Year's Eve, the Russians struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with a Geran drone. Their drone flew over a residential area. The fire at the site of the strike was extinguished," Chaus said.
According to him, Russian troops fired on the region 39 times over the past day, with 68 explosions recorded. Yesterday afternoon, an FPV drone struck an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 176 of the 205 drones used by Russians to attack Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, Russian troops attacked civilian vehicles in two villages in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, one of which was delivering bread, and the driver was wounded
Photo: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration
