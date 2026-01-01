PSD Urges Precautionary Measures Ahead Of Expected Weather Depression

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has called on citizens to adhere to necessary safety guidelines and adopt responsible behavior as a weather depression is expected to affect the Kingdom starting Thursday.The Directorate stressed the importance of staying away from valleys, flood-prone areas, and low-lying areas, particularly in the northern regions of the Kingdom and parts of the western central areas, due to the risk of flash floods.It also urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on rain-soaked roads to avoid skidding accidents, emphasizing the need to stay away from watersheds and not to attempt crossing them on foot or by vehicle.Additionally, the Directorate highlighted the importance of safe practices when using heating devices of all kinds, warning against refueling heaters while they are operating, leaving them unattended during sleep, and stressing the need for proper ventilation inside homes.The Public Security Directorate further warned of strong winds and powerful gusts accompanying the weather system, as well as reduced horizontal visibility caused by fog and low-lying clouds, especially over mountainous areas and plains, and dust in desert regions.Citizens were encouraged to immediately contact the unified emergency number 911 if assistance is needed.