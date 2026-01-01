Russian Troops Carry Out 75 Strikes On Sumy Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Facebook page.

In the Boromlia community, a 25-year-old man was injured in a UAV attack.

Most of the strikes were observed in the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential building was damaged, and in the Mykolaivka rural community, a civilian infrastructure facility and a private residential building were damaged.

In the Sumy community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a private residential building, and two passenger cars were damaged.

In the Konotop community, non-residential buildings were damaged.

In the Znob-Novhorod community, a private residential building and adjacent structures were destroyed, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Shalyhyne community, a private residential building was destroyed.

Over the past day, 50 people were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the restoration of Trostianka city hospita, which was damaged during the Russian temporary occupation of the city in 2022, has been completed.