Russian Attacks Cause New Power Outages In Three Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on its Facebook page.

"During the night, the enemy carried out a massive drone attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, a significant number of customers in Volyn and Odesa regions were left without power in the morning. There are also new power outages in the Chernihiv region. Emergency repair work has already begun, and power is gradually being restored to users. Energy workers are doing everything possible to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as quickly as possible," the statement said.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption was 16.4% lower than the previous day. This is due to power outages affecting a significant number of customers in the Volyn and Odesa regions, resulting from Russian shelling, as well as an increase in the frequency of power cuts compared to the previous day.

Due to the consequences of previous massive Russian attacks, power restriction schedules for businesses and hourly power outage schedules for the population are in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

“All regions of Ukraine need to save energy today. Please limit your use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours after 11 p.m.,” Ukrenergo advises.

Air Defense Forces destroy 176 of the 205 drones used by Russians to attack Ukraine

As reported, in the Volyn region, rescuers extinguished fires that broke out at critical infrastructure facilities as a result of attacks by Russian drones.

Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase on this page