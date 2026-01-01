SOFAZ Expands Investment Footprint In Gulf Countries

SOFAZ noted that the recent visit of a delegation led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov to Saudi Arabia was significant for exploring new markets and partnership opportunities, identifying areas of mutual interest, and establishing an institutional dialogue for future cooperation. Such engagements, the Fund emphasized, play an important role in broadening SOFAZ's international investment geography and shaping projects of long-term strategic importance.

