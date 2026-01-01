Heal N Soothe (Updated): Does It Work For Chronic Pain?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City,, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, Millions of people suffer from chronic back and joint pain and many other types of pain. But no one has found a permanent solution for these pains. One supplement, Heal Soothe for Arthritis, is helping millions of people. It is no wonder Heal N Soothe is one of the top 10 joint pain relief supplements, and hence there's a lot of questions regarding the product. But there are things you don't want to hear about Heal N Soothe ratings. Visit The Official Website Of Heal N Soothe And Check How To Get Free Trial Offer! > This Heal N Soothe review addresses important concerns such as Heal N Soothe complaints, Heal N Soothe drug interactions, the ingredients, and also Heal N Soothe consumer reports. Is Heal N Soothe legitimate? How effective is Heal N Soothe for fibromyalgia? Jump ahead to the Heal N Soothe Review Side Effects section to learn how safe this anti-inflammatory joint pain relief supplement is for everyone. If you want to know how to get Heal N Soothe free bottle, I will explain to you later how you can get that. I have also provided answers to certain important questions on this review on Heal N Soothe. What Is Heal N Soothe? You want to find the best enzyme supplement. One of the best is Heal N Soothe containing the strongest proteolytic enzyme and joint support formula for lasting relief from joint and muscle discomfort. It is made by Healthy Back Institute and Living Wells, two of the world's oldest and most experienced companies. It is also featured as one of the best products for long-lasting pain relief on national journals and health institute research. Heal N Soothe is 100% natural, with no side effects, and it has been designed as a unique natural alternative to painkillers and treat by going to the root of the pain and healing.

Product Name Heal n Soothe. Brand The Healthy Back® Manufacturer Living Well Nutraceuticals and Healthy Back Institute. Product Purpose Promotes natural healing, reduces muscle and joint discomfort, and provides faster muscle recovery. Ingredients Enzyme Blend (Protease AM, Bromelain, Protease 6.0, Alkaline Protease, Papain), Boswellia extract (resin), Citrus bioflavonoids complex, Ginger root extract, Yucca root, Turmeric rhizome, Alpha-Lipoic acid, Rutin, Devil's claw root extract. Other ingredients: Hypromellose (capsule), rice concentrate. Side Effects Change in urine color and smell (for initial users), post-nasal drainage (for individuals with sinus issues), Gas or loosening of stool (for individuals with GI issues), fluctuation in blood pressure (for individual with high blood pressure), vaginal discharge (for women with Uterine Fibroids). Suggested Use Take 2 capsules 30 minutes before or 60 minutes after meals with 8 Oz. water. Unit Count 90 capsules per bottle. Price Available Free Trial Offer (Just pay shipping charge only). Where to Buy Heal-N-Soothe official website >> Money-Back Guarantee 90-Days Money-Back Guarantee!

Heal N Soothe is an anti-inflammatory joint pain relief supplement that has been helping millions. These days, people prefer all-natural joint support formulas more than drugs. Heal N Soothe has been shown to help people prevent and manage joint pain and Arthritis by combining powerful enzymes and herbals. It is Mother Nature's answer to calm sore muscles and achy joints.

Overview On The Heal N Soothe Brand

Heal N Soothe was created with the collaboration of one of the oldest companies in the world (Living Well Nutraceuticals and Healthy Back Institute). Where is Heal N Soothe manufactured? It is manufactured in the United States.

Heal N Soothe by Living Well Nutraceuticals has been around since 1970, and it has received many great reviews. But who carries Heal-n-Soothe for sale? HBI Heal N Soothe: Healthy Back Institute (HBI) is the premium partner carrying the wholesale business of the product.

Recently, with the high demand for the product, they have expanded Heal N Soothe Europe venture. Just because it is a product from the United States doesn't mean you cannot get it elsewhere. And as a matter of fact, Heal-n-Soothe en Mexico consumers can place their Heal N Soothe order from the product's website.

Heal N Soothe Ingredients

Many people don't realize that there's a better way to get relief from joint pain. That way is Heal N Soothe supplement, which goes beyond painkillers by targeting the root cause of your symptoms instead of just masking them. When it comes to an understanding of how effective is Heal N Soothe for arthritis and joint pain, we must first know about what's exactly inside the Heal N Soothe pills. Here's the list of the ingredients which you will see on the Heal N Soothe label:

Proteolytic Systemic Enzymes:



These enzymes help your entire body eliminate the excess proteins that accumulate at the scene of an injury, irritation or burn.

Bromelain:



Heal-n-Soothe contains Bromelain, a natural compound that acts as proteolytic enzymes and is derived from Pineapple. Bromelain helps to promote healthy levels of multiple chemicals in the body that fight pain.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid:



Alpha-Lipoic acid plays an important role in metabolizing glucose. It is a vitamin-like antioxidant that helps the body turn fat into energy.

Boswellia Extract:



Boswellia Extract is a resin that can come from a Boswellia tree. Despite its name, it is not an extract but rather a type of resin. It can be found in India. Used for centuries in India, it has high medicinal properties and is known for its anti-inflammatory ability.

Devil's Claw Extract:



Devil's claw extract is a plant that grows in Latin America. It has traditionally been used to ease back, and joint pain and has very high healing potential. Each dose of Heal N Soothe contains 30 mg of devil's claw extract, which helps to heal joint pain.

Rutin:



Rutin is a natural chemical that helps lower the chances of blood vessels becoming damaged. Rutin is commonly found in fruits and can be used to treat ailments related to blood vessels.

Turmeric Rhizome:



Tumeric has a lot of benefits as a medicinal ingredient. It has been proven effective by several clinical studies. Not only does it help grow new tissue and cleanse the body of toxins, but it also helps fight cancer.

Citrus Bioflavonoid:



Citrus bioflavonoid is a nutrient in citrus fruits. It is rich in anti-oxidant properties that can help to replace dead cells in the body.

Ginger Root Extract:



Ginger root extract is beneficial for treating many diseases. It is also known for its high level of anti-oxidants and anti-inflammation properties. It has widespread usage all around the globe, treating many diseases and healing damaged bones.

Yucca Root Extract:



Cassava is a plant found in South Africa, used as a source of food and as a medicinal extract. Yucca root is an extract from cassava used as a remedy for many illnesses. It can only be found in South Africa.

Heal N Soothe Does It Work?

Between 60 and 80% of people will experience back pain at some point in their lives. People living with Arthritis can find some relief with Natural Health Heal-n-Soothe. But, does Heal N Soothe work for real? People may wonder, "Is Heal N Soothe any good?" Some key facts about Heal N Soothe include: it was explicitly created to cure and end chronic pain for good; all ingredients are hand-picked from nature.

Heal N Soothe is a natural supplement that can cure joint and Arthritis pain for good. Painkillers are only temporary fixes to the problem, but Heal N Soothe starts the healing process at the root of the illness. Since Heal N Soothe uses the concentrate of Devils Claw extract and premium botanicals, each tablet has been known to treat back pain, joint pain and other ailments effectively.

Also, the Heal N Soothe independent reviews and tons of good comments on Heal-n-Soothe show that it is one of the best anti-inflammatory dietary supplements. The testimonials and reviews on Heal N Soothe are also good. For example, one of the Heal N Soothe uk reviews says, "I have been taking Heal-n-Soothe for about 6 months now, and I feel great. This stuff has helped me get through the day, no more aches and pains, and I don't get that bone-weary feeling like I used to. This is my "go-to" product when I need something to help me power through the days, and it's one of my all-time best finds! Thanks so much!"

How Does Heal N Soothe Work?

Back pain and joint pain are common, and millions of people suffer from these conditions. Heal Soothe has helped millions with Arthritis. Heal N Soothe is the only pain relief medication that has earned the trust of over 100,000 satisfied customers because it contains all-natural ingredients that are specifically chosen for their healing properties. It's true that you should take Heal N Soothe not only to get relief from joint pain and discomfort but also to prevent bone damage.

Heal N Soothe is a natural pain management supplement that can quickly and effectively heal and relieve your chronic pain. The herbs and other plant extracts used to create Heal N Soothe have high healing properties, so you don't need to worry. Heal N Soothe includes the extract of the Devils Claw herb in its formula, along with other potent ingredients. The Devils Claw herb has been used traditionally to relieve back and joint pain. Each tablet contains 30mg of Devils Claw extract. Rutin, present in Heal-n-soothe, can be used as an anti-oxidant.

The formula also contains Turmeric Rhizome. The medicinal ingredient turmeric has been lab-tested and found to regenerate damaged cells and cleanse the body from toxins. Research has shown that turmeric rhizome has a lot of medicinal benefits. It can be used to treat damaged cells in the body. It can also be used to cleanse the body from toxins. Heal N Soothe formula also contains Ginger root extracts. Ginger root extract prevents DNA damage as a result of its high anti-oxidants and anti-inflammation properties. In addition, ginger can be used to treat osteoarthritis pain and cure damaged bones.

Heal N Soothe Benefits

Heal N Soothe is a holistic pain management solution to get you out of chronic pain. The Heal N Soothe vitamins will help you feel better and get to the root of the problem. What is Heal N Soothe good for? It goes beyond joint pain relief. Here's who should take Heal N Soothe and the benefits you can expect.



Loaded with essential anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants: If you're dealing with heartburn symptoms, this supplement can help. Ginger root extract, present in Heal N Soothe, is a heart-healthy and anti-inflammatory substance. It can be used to treat osteoarthritis and is beneficial for treating damaged bones. Yucca root is used for healing. It can be found in South Africa. Yucca root is much cheaper than it used to be, so more people are taking advantage of its benefits from Heal N Soothe. Rutin, another of the Heal N Soothe ingredients, is a flavonoid found in many fruits. It's used to treat many different kinds of health problems, including blood vessel issues.

Prevents Arthritis and joint problems: With Heal N Soothe enzymes, you get faster wound healing. This helps prevent joint problems such as osteoarthritis and Arthritis. It's good to be safe, and Heal N Soothe makes your bones stronger and provides our bones protection from injuries.

Manage chronic pain: Chronic pains can be tough to handle, and because of this, many experts recommend finding a way to manage them. Heal N Soothe contains essential herbal extracts that can tackle severe muscle, back and joint pain.

Improves musculoskeletal health: This joint pain relief supplement heals and soothes more than just joints by improving musculoskeletal health. Several Heal-n-Soothe by living well reviews claim that this joint pain relief supplement also improves musculoskeletal health. Natural and free from side effects: As a natural pain reliever, Heal N Soothe can reduce the side effects of prescription medicines.



Heal N Soothe Pros And Cons

We compared this joint support supplement with some of the best ones, such as Wobenzym Vs Heal N Soothe. So, one thing is for certain and that the product has both advantages and certain drawbacks. Here's the list of pros and cons for Living Well Heal N Soothe UK attached.

Pros:



Not only reduces joint and muscle discomfort by also supports a healthy immune response.

Each bottle contains 90 capsules and comes at a reasonable price.

You can get Heal N Soothe free trial offers from the official website.

Contains safe, natural pain-fighting ingredients.

Free from dangerous fillers or preservatives.

Free from stimulants, NSAIDs, or caffeine.

Gluten Free and Non-GMO. 90-day 100% no-risk money-back guarantee.

Cons:



Heal N Soothe supplement may not suit everyone. It is not available in all countries. Only available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Living Well Heal N Soothe Side Effects

Healing over-the-counters such as Heal N Soothe aren't tested like drugs are, so we don't really know how much of the stuff in a bottle of herbal something-or-other is actual healing. Nor do we know how much of it is fake. Maybe it's even dangerous.

However, Heal N Soothe is natural medicine. It's not made in a laboratory, so there are no chemicals. Herbs are grown in nature, so they never hurt people or the environment. Heal N Soothe is formulated from organic herbs. These herbs have been carefully researched for their suitability in the formulations, and the formulations have been developed over many years of use by western herbalists.

Make sure to follow the Heal N Soothe directions when taking it. It is an over-the-counter arthritis pain relief supplement, so you may not get essential information from Heal N Soothe Mayo Clinic webpage. Stay cautious on Heal-n-Soothe medicine interactions. As per the official description and warning for Heal N Soothe consumers, the Healthy Back Institute states that the only contradiction of this joint support formula is when in use with any blood thinners or antibiotics. Speak with your doctor regarding Heal N Soothe medication.

Heal N Soothe Warnings, Risks, & Safety Precaution

All initial users can expect a slight change in color and smell to urine during the first week of taking the supplement. Since Heal n Soothe contains Proteolytic Enzymes, there are some events that you can expect initially when taking the supplement. You may experience a short time post-nasal drainage if you have sinus issues. If you have digestive issues, you can expect stool loosening. If you have borderline high blood pressure, you may experience blood pressure fluctuation. Also, women with Uterine Fibroids may experience vaginal discharge.

You will get the Heal N Soothe warnings stated on the Heal N Soothe label and from the product's website. Some of the users state getting better results by increasing Heal N Soothe dosage; however, be cautious. You can also consider taking Heal N Soothe alternatives. In this case, there's one important thing to consider.

Don't take the supplement along with the alternatives to Heal N Soothe. The official website suggests taking it for at least three months and staying consistent to get results.

How Much Does Heal N Soothe Cost?

Related searches for Heal N Soothe sale shows the best prices from several marketplaces online. But don't fall victim to unauthorized sellers selling Heal N Soothe hoax products. Note that the official website of Heal N Soothe dietary supplement is the best place from where you can get Heal N Soothe coupons. Each of the Heal N Soothe bottles contains 90 veggie capsules.

Here's the official Heal N Soothe Arthritis price list:

(Heal N Soothe free trial and shipping available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand).



Available Free Bottle of Heal-n-Soothe, including the shipping charge.

You can purchase a single bottle at $69.95, including the shipping charge.

You can purchase three bottles at $169.00, free shipping in the USA. You can save 31% of your purchase by ordering six bottles which costs $289.00 in total, free shipping in the USA.

You can get a free bottle of Heal N Soothe if you purchase more than one. Remember, there are great discounts based on the location from where you order. Another piece of news is that you also qualify for the free trial program if you are from Australia or Ireland.

This is great news for Heal N Soothe Ireland and Heal N Soothe Australia first time users. While the Heal N Soothe USA consumers will need to pay a very little shipping fee, the Heal N Soothe United Kingdom users may get a higher price tag. The good news is you can get updated Living Well Heal N Soothe NZ price from the official website.

Heal N Soothe Where To Buy?

Where to find Heal-n-Soothe to order? What about GNC Heal N Soothe Costco, and Heal N Soothe uk holland and Barrett? If you are wondering: where can I get Heal N Soothe and how to place an order, this section is here to cover all your concerns. You can get Heal N Soothe by Living Well online, but Heal N Soothe Shoppers Drug Mart is not an option. The same is true for those searching for Heal N Soothe Holland and Barrett. That is because Heal N Soothe is only sold exclusively on the product's official website.

We suggest you avoid purchasing Heal-n-Soothe on eBay because you may fall victim to the Heal N Soothe ripoff. Not all the Heal N Soothe eBay sellers are authorized. Who knows, you may end up purchasing something called Heal N Soothe cream, which is not the one you are searching for. If you are searching for reliable Heal N Soothe UK suppliers, please visit the official websit.

So, where can I buy Heal-n-Soothe tablets in Canada? Heal N Soothe Canada consumers can order the product online. As per Heal N Soothe Canada reviews, it takes 5-6 business days to get the product delivered from the manufacturer's website. But, Heal N Soothe Walgreens and Heal-n-Soothe Chemist Warehouse are not an option as the product is unavailable elsewhere other than the Heal N Soothe official website. But, where can I buy Heal N Soothe tablets in Australia? You can get the best deals for Heal N Soothe Australia and purchase it right from the Heal N Soothe website.

Heal N Soothe Customer Service Phone Number: 800-216-4908 INTL. 1-240-780-5977 (Heal N Soothe Healthy Back Institute Phone Number is the same.)

Heal N Soothe Customer Reviews

Heal N Soothe Is It a Scam? When it comes to navigating the Heal N Soothe scam, production crews leave no stone unturned to make their content titles as catchy as possible. After all, it is one of the best-selling joint pain relief supplements. So, they know very well how to make Heal N Soothe Is A Scam as fierce as RuPaul. I also came across something called Heal N Soothe Boots while it is not a product from the Boots brand. I say, blame it on the edit and their selection for words. But, the truth remains unbothered and that it is a legit brand and real no matter, you can find tons of real Heal N Soothe consumer reviews online. Here we share some of the Heal N Soothe review so that you can get an idea of what others are saying.



"I started to feel a slight backache when I turned 25, but I ignored it. But as the days went on, the ache started to get worse and soon enough, I couldn't even sit up straight. Attending my university classes was out of the question. If you ignore an ache for months and it starts to get worse and worse, you should see a doctor for advice. Hope was lost, but one day, while browsing through a subreddit, I found an article on Heal N Soothe supplement. The Reddit discussion was so intriguing. So I went to their website and ordered a bottle. And within a few days of trying the Heal N Soothe tablets, I noticed a difference. The pain was no longer there, and I was able to get around with ease." Juanita McClellan From Heal N Soothe Reddit.

"I was having severe shoulder pains, and I decided to try this holistic remedy for 3 months. After that, my pain slowly started to diminish. I felt more relaxed, and I was able to sleep better at night. I realized how awful my sleeping habits were when I couldn't get a good night's rest. I am very grateful for this product and highly recommend it if you are in pain." Wade Rex. From Heal N Soothe Arthritis Uk Archives. "I have been using Heal N Soothe for about a year now, and it's been a miracle for me. I love the fact that even though I am a mother of 3 little kids, I can still maintain my business. It's hard to manage all three areas of my life, but with Heal N Soothe pain relief supplement, I was able to get through it all." Fred J. From Heal N Soothe Arthritis Canada Archives.



If you Google Heal N Soothe, you will come across tons of reviews and testimonials. It is safe to assume that soon there will be a Heal N Soothe Wikipedia page, but not one single of them is as in-depth as this article on the product. One thing is for sure; you won't get any Heal N Soothe negative reviews online. Don't forget to subscribe to the Heal N Soothe YouTube channel if reading all the notes bore you out. The Heal N Soothe video presentation is also available on the official websit of the product.

Heal N Soothe Reviews: The Final Verdict

If you are searching for the best resources for Heal N Soothe for Arthritis, this Heal N Soothe review is sure to serve your purpose. But, is Heal N Soothe a good product? If you're experiencing chronic pain, Heal N Soothe may be able to help you manage pain without the use of prescriptions. We want you to be able to live pain-free. I'm sure Heal N Soothe is the solution you've been looking for!

Heal N Soothe Frequently Asked Questions

Is Heal N Soothe Any Good?



Heal N Soothe comes with 5.0 out of 5 stars. Heal N Soothe supplement contains ingredients that can boost mobility and flexibility to joints. Hence, it is a good product and one that I would highly recommend.

Is Heal N Soothe Legit?



Heal N Soothe by Living Well is a legit dietary supplement for joint pain and Arthritis. You won't find a joint pain relief supplement with as much research and evidence as Heal n Sooth Healthy Back Institute. The company has an excellent track record of well-formulated and high-quality products that work. Also, from the Heal N Soothe Trustpilot ratings and user opinions, it is clear that Heal N Soothe is a product you can rely on.

Is Heal-N-Soothe Available In Australia?



You can order Heal-n-Soothe from Australia and directly from the manufacturer. Please visit the product's official website to place your order.

Is Heal N Soothe Available In Canada?



You can get Heal N Soothe delivered to Canada. Although Heal-n-Soothe Costco Canada is not an option, you purchase it from the Heal N Soothe websit. The same is true for Heal N Soothe Arthritis UK consumers.

Is Heal N Soothe For Real?



As per the official Heal N Soothe website, people taking it regularly for three months experienced a reduction in their joint pain by up to 73%. It is also clear from the Heal N Soothe reviews and ratings that it is one of the best joint pain relief supplements that work.

Is Heal N Soothe Available In Ireland?



You can get Heal N Soothe delivered to Ireland. The manufacturer offers delivery options. Visit the official website of Heal N Soothe by Living Well to place your order.

Is Heal N Soothe Sold In Stores?



You can get this product from online stores but not offline. Heal N Soothe Pain Relief supplement is sold online by Healthy Back Institute.

Does Walmart Carry Heal-N-Soothe?



You cannot get Heal N Soothe at Walmart. It is sold exclusively at the Heal N Soothe website.

Can You Buy Heal N Soothe In Uk?



Yes, you can purchase Heal-n-Soothe in the UK. However, note that the Heal N Soothe Amazon UK stock is not available right now. You can get it delivered to the UK by ordering from the Heal N Soothe manufacturer's websit. This goes the same for Heal Soothe South Africa.

Can You Buy Heal N Soothe In Australia?



You can order it from Australia. Visit either Healthy Back Institute or the product's website to place your order.

Can You Buy Heal-N-Soothe In New Zealand?



Yes. You can buy Heal N Soothe from New Zealand, and that is from the brand's online page.

Can I Buy Heal And Soothe In Uk?



As a matter of fact, you can also get Heal N Soothe in Nigeria, but that's only from the product's official website.

How To Take Heal N Soothe?



As per the official Heal N Soothe instructions, you should take 2 capsules with water before or after a meal. The Heal-n-Soothe quick start guide is published on the website. You can read it and get a better understanding of how Heal N Soothe works.

How To Cancel Heal N Soothe Subscription?



Although there's no "Heal N Soothe cancel subscription" form, you can cancel your subscription by calling them at the Heal N Soothe phone number. You can also track your order by signing in to your Heal N Soothe account. Remember to use the same email address that you used for Heal N Soothe login. There are 6+ facts about the complex Heal N Soothe sign-in process that'll keep you up at night. We suggest simply giving them a call. The Heal N Soothe contact number is 800-216-4908.

Does Heal-N-Soothe Really Work?



There are hundreds of millions of chronically ill people, and yet no one has been able to find a cure for them. Heal-n-Soothe arthritis pain relief is a breakthrough that has been helping many who suffer from chronic pain, and it is a product you can rely on.

When To Take Heal N Soothe?



To get the most out of Heal-n-Soothe, you should take it on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before or 60 minutes after meals. As per the official Heal N Soothe instructions, you should take 2 capsules taken once per day on an empty stomach. Several Heal N Soothe reviews state getting significant benefit by taking a single dose before bed. However, you can take as much as 4 Heal N Soothe capsules once per day for maximum effectiveness.

Where To Buy Heal N Soothe In Canada?



The official website of Heal N Soothe is accepting orders from international consumers in Canada.

Where To Buy Heal N Soothe In Australia?



You can place your Heal N Soothe order from the product's official website or from the manufacturer's website. We suggest browsing the main site because, in that way, you won't fall victim to Heal N Soothe ripoff. Also, you can get updates on the latest news like Heal N Soothe 5 worst foods to avoid for preventing Arthritis and joint pain forever.

Who Sells Heal N Soothe?



There are three legit options to order Heal N Soothe. First of all, you can purchase it from Healthy Back Institute's website. Upon visiting the website, you will come across the product. If you click the Buy Heal N Soothe UK button, you will be taken to the offer page with the url pointing to the Losethebackpain Heal N Soothe form page. From there, you can easily place your order.

Is Heal N Soothe Legitimate?



If you've been having trouble finding relief from back, neck, or joint pain, Heal N Soothe may be the solution you've been looking for. Its clinically proven formula is designed to work fast and has no serious side effects.

How Good Is Heal N Soothe Arthritis Pain Relief Supplement?



It is clear from the Heal N Soothe testimonials that it is worth a try. For example, one of the Heal N Soothe arthritis reviews says, "I cannot say enough good things about this amazing product. I have been using Heal N Soothe for about a year now, and all of my pain is gone. It's been a miracle for me, and I recommend it to everyone who is suffering from Arthritis or joint pain."

Is Heal N Soothe A Scam?



The consumer reports on Heal-n-Soothe, along with Heal N Soothe BBB reputation, are good. Several Heal-n-Soothe capsules reviews mention that this formula makes it easier to participate in daily activities.

Is Heal N Soothe FDA Approved?



Heal N Soothe is free from FDA registered drugs. It is manufactured in an FDA registered facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing policy.

Who Should Not Take Heal N Soothe?



You should not take Heal N Soothe if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18. Also, the Healthy Back Institute (HBI Heal n Sooth), the product's official website, suggest pausing Heal N Soothe two weeks before surgery or before a Colonoscopy.

Does Heal N Soothe Contain Any Animal Derivatives?



No. Heal N Soothe is free from animal derivatives.

Heal n Soothe customer support phone number is: 1-800-216-4908 (the US only); 0011-240-780-4319 (Worldwide).