Arsenal Plan Odegaard Repeat With Real Madrid's Arda Guler As January Transfer Strategy Emerges Strong

Arsenal are working to recreate the blueprint that brought Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid to north London, with reports indicating a fresh push for another Los Blancos midfielder. The Premier League leaders have prioritized reinforcements and mapped out targets for the coming windows, aiming for deals that balance short‐term impact with long‐term value.

According to CaughtOffside (via Football Fancast), Arsenal's focus is on Arda Guler. The club is exploring an initial loan that could become permanent, mirroring the Odegaard pathway that transformed a stalled Madrid prospect into the Gunners' captain. The strategy suggests Arsenal trust their development environment to unlock Guler's potential while controlling risk and cost.

The Odegaard precedent is clear. Mikel Arteta's side brought the Norwegian to the Emirates in January 2021 after limited minutes at Real Madrid, first on a six‐month loan, before sealing a permanent move for an initial £30 million at the end of the season. That sequence delivered a cornerstone of Arsenal's project and shaped their approach to similar opportunities.

Unlike Odegaard's situation in 2021, Arda Guler has had more involvement for Real Madrid this season, but the 20‐year‐old's form has been uneven. After a promising start in a new midfield role, his performances have dipped. He has three goals and seven assists in 25 appearances across competitions, with three assists in 16 games since October, pointing to a loss of momentum.

Arsenal's confidence in loan‐to‐buy deals with Real Madrid is informed by prior business. Alongside Odegaard, the Gunners previously took Dani Ceballos on loan. Guler's admiration for Mesut Ozil, a former Arsenal star, adds a cultural bridge that could ease adaptation if a move materializes.

Separate from Guler, both Arsenal and Real Madrid are tracking Club Brugge's Aleksandar Stankovic. The 20‐year‐old Serbian midfielder has attracted interest across Europe after standout displays in Belgium, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among the clubs watching his progress.

Sources from Spain and Italy (via Football Italia) suggest Real Madrid have newly registered their interest in Stankovic. Inter Milan inserted a buyback clause when selling him to Club Brugge in the summer, giving the Nerazzurri leverage and potentially a decisive edge if competition intensifies.