ROBOTECH 26 To Position Qatar As Regional Hub For Advanced Technology Investment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ROBOTECH 26 will position Qatar as a regional hub for advanced technology investment as the country is focusing on digital transformation as a fundamental sector for developing the digital economy, enhancing long-term capabilities in artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the press conference held to announce the international exhibition on robotics and artificial intelligence technologies – ROBOTECH 26 set to take place in Doha from October 27-29, 2026, Haitham Shehab, General Manager of the organising company, Stallion highlighted significant role of Qatar hosting the first edition of the expo which is in line with the country's vision.

Shehab said,“We are moving in a very fast direction now, everything is changing. The exhibition is an opportunity for people to see robotics on the ground, hands-on experience, discuss all the worries and positive and negative things about AI with the technology experts directly,” he added.

Qatar is moving forward with the Digital Agenda 2030 which about transformation to a digital platform, he emphasised. With participation of over 200 companies specialised, dedicated in robotic technology and AI, the event will give the opportunity for business people and companies to experience robotic technologies.

“We are also inviting some of the most important sectors in the world. We will have companies and pavilions from different countries who are specialised and very well known for robotic technology. So it's going to be a platform not only for Qatari companies but also international companies to come,” Shehab further said.

Robotics and AI technology has taken over some of our daily lives whether it's in transportation, or communication, so“I think we have to know how to adapt it and not take it for granted, but to deal with it. We are inviting many educational sectors to come and have a special pavilion for the educational institutes to showcase what they can do in this space.”

Also speaking to The Peninsula, Ling Li, Exhibition Manager of ROBOTECH 26 said,“I think this is a great timing for Qatar to take the initiative of hosting such an event which is related to AI and robotics development because Qatar's national vision 2030 also aligns with this.”

This is an international exhibition that is open to all the companies who are related to AI and robotics to participate. Qatar is putting a lot of effort and time into this sector which shows their dedication and how important technology development is for the country.

Commenting about the participation of various sectors during the event, she said,“We will showcase many sectors such as smart city, robotics manufacturing, medical robotics, and several others are invited to come to show the most advanced technology”

Making a reference to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Li noted that it was an amazing tournament with a huge success and said Qatar was the first in the region to host it.”We believe with the AI and the robotics, Qatar will also be able to manage to take the lead in the GCC countries.”

Qatar was among the top 20 countries globally in 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), joining the ranks of the world's top 20 most digitally competitive nations.

This all is going to be lined up together and“I truly believe this is a great timing for everybody to come to this exhibition and explore the new area which will be very exciting for companies and the exhibitors,” Li said.

The global artificial intelligence market reached approximately $136.55bn in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 37.3%. This growth is linked to continuous research and innovation by technology giants, in addition to the adoption of this technology by industrial, commercial, and governmental companies in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, retail, and finance.

According to Market Research, the market size is expected to reach $826.73bn by 2030, up from $93.27bn in 2020, reflecting an unprecedented investment boom in modern technological history. Robots will also be applied to improve the efficiency of key industries such as healthcare and automation, with the global robotics market expected to reach $189.36bn by 2027.