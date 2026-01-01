WWICS Celebrates 32 Years Of Immigration Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its continued commitment to excellence, WWICS successfully conducted its Annual Immigration Conference on 26th December 2025, where 300+ aspirants attended and interacted with immigration experts during free one-on-one counseling sessions.

WWICS Group is the world's largest immigration enterprise, backed by decades of experience and unmatched expertise in the global immigration industry, specializing in business and investment-based immigration, permanent residency, and citizenship (second passport) programs, offering trusted guidance to thousands of families worldwide.

The event catered to individuals seeking opportunities in Canada, the USA, the UK, and Europe through various immigration pathways, including:

. Skilled Professional Programs

. Business Immigration

. Residency by Investment

. Study Visa Programs

. Permanent Residency Visas

WWICS, Building no-51, Bin al Shaikh building, street-310, Doha. Contact Number-5206 5956