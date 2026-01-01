Opposition Leader Urges Cooperation To Overcome 2026 Challenges

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on the nation to work collectively to find fair and lasting solutions to the problems faced by all citizens, warning that the year 2026 will be a challenging one for Sri Lanka.

In his New Year message, the Opposition Leader said the country must clearly recognise the realities ahead and commit to acting with reason and wisdom rather than emotion. He noted that the economic, social, and political difficulties arising from an unexpected and catastrophic situation had now reached a new and more complex phase.

Mr Premadasa stressed that these challenges could not be addressed through unilateral actions or isolated initiatives alone. He emphasised that cooperation at both national and international levels has become more critical than ever in the current context.

He warned that despair, inaction, or a sense of helplessness would not lead to improvement, stating that meaningful change can only be achieved through collective effort aimed at the common good.

Calling for humility and dialogue, the Opposition Leader urged all stakeholders to seek common ground, reach consensus where possible, and act together based on shared understanding. He referred to an observation by Albert Einstein that problems concerning truth and justice are fundamentally the same, regardless of their size, when they involve the treatment of people.

Looking ahead to the year, Mr Premadasa said that every issue faced by citizens must be treated with equal importance and addressed through just and lasting solutions. He concluded by extending New Year wishes for courage and strength to religious leaders, political and social activists, and to all Sri Lankans as they work together toward this vision.