Bank Holiday List 2026 India: Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Dates Here

Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the year 2026. Let's check out the full details here, including national festivals and weekend holidays.

With 2026 here, it's key for everyone to plan their finances. The RBI has released the official 2026 bank holiday calendar to help. It lists all national and weekend holidays.

Some holidays are nationwide, like Republic Day (Jan 26), Independence Day (Aug 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2). Banks are also closed on all Sundays and the 2nd & 4th Saturdays.

Key 2026 holidays: Jan 26 (Republic Day), Mar 3 (Holi), Mar 20 (Ugadi), Apr 3 (Good Friday), May 1 (May Day), Aug 15 (Independence Day), Oct 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), Dec 25 (Christmas).

Many bank holidays vary by state. For example, Ugadi is a holiday in southern states like Telangana and AP, but banks in the north might be open. Always check local listings.

The RBI says holiday counts vary by state. Customers should check their local holiday list before visiting a branch to avoid wasted trips. Planning ahead ensures smooth banking.

Don't worry about bank closures! Digital services like internet/mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs work 24/7. You can still withdraw cash or transfer money on holidays.