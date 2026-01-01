Lokpal Scraps Controversial Tender To Buy Seven BMW Cars After Public Backlash

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokpal, has withdrawn a contentious tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, following sustained criticism from opposition parties and civil society figures over the proposed use of public funds.

Officials said on Thursday that the decision to cancel the tender was taken by the full bench of the Lokpal and formalised through a corrigendum issued on December 16, 2025-nearly two months after the procurement process was initiated.

Tender withdrawn after criticism mounts

The Lokpal had floated a request for proposal on October 16, 2025, inviting bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars. The vehicles were intended to be allocated individually to the chairperson and six members of the institution.

The move quickly drew sharp reactions, with critics questioning the optics of a body tasked with upholding probity opting for high-end luxury vehicles. Opposition leaders accused the institution of undermining its own moral authority, with several describing the purchase as inconsistent with the Lokpal's mandate.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh mocked the decision by dubbing the institution“Shauq Pal”, while former NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant publicly urged the Lokpal to cancel the tender and instead consider electric vehicles manufactured in India.

Details of the proposed purchase

According to the original tender document, the Lokpal had sought BMW 330Li“M Sport” models with a long wheelbase, specified in white colour. The estimated on-road cost of the seven vehicles in New Delhi was around ₹5 crore.

The procurement was meant to serve the office of the Lokpal chairperson-currently headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar-and six members. Under the law, the Lokpal can have a maximum of eight members, comprising an equal number of judicial and non-judicial appointees.

Training provisions also outlined

The tender had also laid out detailed requirements for driver training. The selected vendor was to conduct both practical and theoretical training programmes for drivers and designated staff, covering classroom instruction and on-road sessions.

These sessions were to include familiarisation with the controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport, hands-on operational training such as parking and emergency handling, and guidance on fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes.

A reputational course correction

While the Lokpal has not publicly elaborated on the reasons for cancelling the tender, officials indicated that the decision followed internal deliberations at the highest level of the institution. The withdrawal is being seen as an attempt to defuse controversy and restore public confidence in an organisation whose credibility rests heavily on perceptions of restraint and integrity.