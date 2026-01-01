Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mughal Road Closed After Fresh Snowfall

2026-01-01 03:07:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following fresh snowfall on Thursday, Mughal road has been temporarily closed for precautionary measures via Peer Ki Gali.

Kashmir Observer

