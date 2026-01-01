Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IED, Ammo, Drugs Recovered After Cross-Border Drone Drop In Poonch

2026-01-01 03:07:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device, ammunition and drugs after a cross‐border drone dropped them in the Khari area of Poonch district.

Official sources said that a suspected drone was spotted near the Khari area. Soon after, alert security forces launched a massive search operation and subsequently recovered an IED, ammunition and drugs, reported news agency GNS.

A bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the spot. More details awaited.

Kashmir Observer

