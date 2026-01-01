IED, Ammo, Drugs Recovered After Cross-Border Drone Drop In Poonch

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device, ammunition and drugs after a cross‐border drone dropped them in the Khari area of Poonch district.

Official sources said that a suspected drone was spotted near the Khari area. Soon after, alert security forces launched a massive search operation and subsequently recovered an IED, ammunition and drugs, reported news agency GNS.

ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT

A bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the spot. More details awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT