IED, Ammo, Drugs Recovered After Cross-Border Drone Drop In Poonch
Official sources said that a suspected drone was spotted near the Khari area. Soon after, alert security forces launched a massive search operation and subsequently recovered an IED, ammunition and drugs, reported news agency GNS.ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT
A bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the spot. More details awaited.ADVERTISEMENT
