Russian Army Loses 1,060 Troops, 36 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian Federation also lost 11,488 (+7) tanks, 23,849 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 35,678 (+36) artillery systems, 1,587 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, aircraft – 434, helicopters – 347, tactical-level UAVs – 98,453 (+769), cruise missiles – 4,136, ships/boats – 28, submarines – 2, vehicles and tankers – 72,418 (+171), special equipment – 4,035.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on Tuapse oil refinery, oil depot, other Russian facilities
As Ukrinform reported, on December 31, as of 22:00, there were 120 combat engagement on the front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment