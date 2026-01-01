Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 1,060 Troops, 36 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

2026-01-01 03:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian Federation also lost 11,488 (+7) tanks, 23,849 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 35,678 (+36) artillery systems, 1,587 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, aircraft – 434, helicopters – 347, tactical-level UAVs – 98,453 (+769), cruise missiles – 4,136, ships/boats – 28, submarines – 2, vehicles and tankers – 72,418 (+171), special equipment – 4,035.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on Tuapse oil refinery, oil depot, other Russian facilities

As Ukrinform reported, on December 31, as of 22:00, there were 120 combat engagement on the front.

UkrinForm

