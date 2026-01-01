Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Solar Panels, Gas Pipelines

Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Solar Panels, Gas Pipelines


2026-01-01 03:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy terrorized the district center, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used FPV drones and artillery," he noted.

Damages include 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car, 12 solar panels, and gas pipelines.

Read also: Russian strikes on Kherson leave one killed, four injured over past day

As reported earlier, Russian forces shelled and attacked with strike drones the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of those attacks, four people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

MENAFN01012026000193011044ID1110545144



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search