Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Solar Panels, Gas Pipelines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy terrorized the district center, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used FPV drones and artillery," he noted.

Damages include 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car, 12 solar panels, and gas pipelines.

As reported earlier, Russian forces shelled and attacked with strike drones the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of those attacks, four people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.