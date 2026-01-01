Russians Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Houses, Solar Panels, Gas Pipelines
"The enemy terrorized the district center, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used FPV drones and artillery," he noted.
Damages include 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car, 12 solar panels, and gas pipelines.Read also: Russian strikes on Kherson leave one killed, four injured over past day
As reported earlier, Russian forces shelled and attacked with strike drones the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of those attacks, four people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
