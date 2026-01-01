403
Kia India Delivers Best-Ever December With 105% Yoy Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 01 January 2026: Kia India, a leading mass-premium carmaker, concluded Calendar Year (CY) 2025 on a strong note, registering total wholesale volumes of 280,286 units - marking a 15% annual growth over 245,000 units sold in CY 2024. This consistent performance underscores company's focused customer centric approach, continuous product innovations, sustained customer demand and a supportive market environment.
The year ended on a positive note, recording the best-ever December since inception with sales of 18,659 units, translating into a 105% Year-On-Year growth compared to 8,957 units in December 2024, driven by the strong customer focus coupled with the improved consumer sentiments.
Commenting on the performance and outlook, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing said, "2025 was a year of consistent and sustainable growth for Kia India, driven by strategic product introductions like the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV, trim optimization across key mass-selling models including the Seltos, Carens and Sonet; operational efficiencies, and continuous improvements across sales, service, and customer engagement. Supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and government policies, including a consumer-friendly GST framework, these initiatives reinforced positive consumer sentiment." He further added, "Looking ahead to 2026, Kia India remains focused on delivering value-led offerings and strengthening the brand ownership experience across its product portfolio to drive steady, sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment."
The company's popular model Sonet, which crossed the 100,000-unit sales milestone for the second consecutive year, was supported by Seltos and contributed significantly to overall sales. The other models in the portfolio - Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis and the Kia Carens Clavis EV witnessed a positive customer response while the premium Kia Carnival Limousine and EV6 continued to attract luxury car buyers around the year.
Building on this momentum, the recently introduced New Kia Seltos is poised to play a pivotal role in driving growth in 2026, further reinforcing the brand's position in the highly competitive SUV segment. This will be further supported by the consistent performers Sonet, Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV.
Kia India also strengthened its footprint across the country during CY 2025, expanding its network to 821 touchpoints through 369 cities. The wider reach enhances customer accessibility across markets and supports sustained growth through a stronger sales and service ecosystem.
With a strong foundation, an enhanced product portfolio, and a clear roadmap for the future, Kia India is well positioned to build on its momentum and pursue profitable, responsible and sustainable growth in 2026.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires," aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched nine vehicles for the Indian market - the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6, the EV9, the Carens Clavis, and the all-new Carens Clavis EV. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.95 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 821 touchpoints across 369 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.
