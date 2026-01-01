Azerbaijan's Gold Imports Reach New Heights In 11M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan imported gold worth $5.04 billion from January through November 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and exports, a source told Trend.

According to the source, non-oil and gas commodity exports experienced a year-on-year increase of 7.3%, reaching a total of $3.31 billion in the first eleven months of the year. This figure is projected to achieve a record high by the close of the year, marking the highest level of non-oil and gas exports in Azerbaijan's history since its independence, as reported to Trend.

The source further clarified that gold imports are not indicative of actual consumption or economic activity and, as such, are excluded from analyses concerning import dynamics or demand-driven import trends within the domestic economy.

Excluding gold imports, Azerbaijan registered a positive foreign trade balance of $7.25 billion during the reporting period. Total imports, excluding gold, amounted to $16.1 billion, reflecting a modest increase of just 0.5% compared to the same period last year.