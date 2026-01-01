Afghanistan Refuses To Reopen Transit Gate With Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Afghan Taliban's interim government has refused to open the transit gate with Pakistan, stating that the gate will remain closed until strong, reliable, and practical international guarantees are provided.

Officials said there is currently no immediate need to open the transit route under the prevailing circumstances.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani authorities attempted to send some United Nations containers into Afghanistan under the guise of aid; however, after a thorough inspection, the Torkham Commissionerate sent the containers back.

Also Read: Torkham Border Closure Drives Sharp Fall in Vegetable Prices Across Peshawar, KP

According to officials, any decision regarding transit requires clear, strong, and practical guarantees in advance.

They added that there is no possibility of opening the transit gate in the current situation, as the decision has been made in view of national sovereignty, security concerns, and the protection of national interests.

The Afghan government also emphasized that Afghanistan will not accept any pressure or compromise on its territory, system, or national security, and that all decisions will be taken in accordance with national interests.

It is worth noting that goodwill aid containers of the World Food Programme sent by Pakistan reached the Torkham border yesterday.