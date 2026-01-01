USF Neutralizes More Than 50,000 Russian Invaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

In total, the USF carried out about 426,000 strike sorties and hit more than 168,000 targets.

All strikes were verified in the situational awareness system Delta, confirming the effectiveness of the Unmanned Systems Forces with factual evidence.

Engineering forces of AFU neutralize almost one million explosive devices in 2025

"Equipment can be replaced, stocks can be replenished. But trained personnel require time to prepare and determine the ability to conduct combat operations. That is why reducing the enemy's manpower is one of the key tasks of the Unmanned Systems Forces," the Ukrainian service members noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a number of military and infrastructure targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea.

Photo: Oleksandr Rykhlytskyi, 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade