Russian Drones Attack Critical Infrastructure In Volyn Region
"The region was under a massive UAV strike throughout the night. In total, several dozen enemy targets once again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn," he said.
Some of the drones were shot down by air defense forces.
At the same time, Rudnytsky noted that there were hits that caused fires, which are being extinguished, including in Lutsk and Kovel districts.
All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.Read also: Russians attack Odesa with drones, fires break out
"According to Volynoblenergo, currently 103,341 subscribers are without power. As of now, there is no information about casualties," he noted.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 26, Russian drones attacked Volyn's critical infrastructure during the day, leaving about 8,000 people without electricity.
