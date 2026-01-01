Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 612 Times Over Past Day, Nine Injured
He said that Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on Liubytske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, and Verkhniia Tersa. A total of 425 UAVs of various types, mostly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Hryhorivske, Dolynske, Richne, Shevchenkivske, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, Shcherbaky, Varvarivka, Zelene, Bilohiria, and Dorozhnianka. Four MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Bilohiria. Another 180 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, Shcherbaky, Varvarivka, Bilohiria, and Dorozhnianka.Read also: Russians attack Lutsk with drones, fire breaks out in city
Authorities received 45 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.
As reported earlier, on New Year's night Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with an unmanned aerial vehicle, leaving five people injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
