Russians Attack Odesa With Drones, Fires Break Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

According to him, "on New Year's night the enemy 'congratulated' Odesa with several waves of attacks by strike UAVs. A number of emergency incidents were recorded in the city: drones and debris falling, fires at infrastructure facilities, and damage to residential buildings."

All fires were promptly extinguished. Rescuers, explosive ordnance specialists, and municipal services were working on site.

As Lysak noted, on December 31 Odesa, where electric public transport was temporarily suspended due to power outages, will receive buses from Lviv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Zhytomyr, and Kropyvnytskyi.

In addition, the head of the CMA emphasized that a new voluntary territorial defense formation Odesa has begun operating. Its fighters have already taken up their first duty shifts and have combat experience. "This night they successfully defended their sector, for which I am especially grateful," Lysak said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, six people were injured in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of December 31.