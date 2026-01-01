Heathrow Unveils GBP 1.3Bn Upgrade Plan Focused On Terminals, Baggage, AI
The center-piece of the plan is the modernization of Terminal 4. Construction will take place while the terminal remains operational, with redesigned check-in areas and a new multi-storied car park built alongside it. Heathrow says the new layout will better reflect current travel habits, combining self-service technology with traditional check-in, while easing access from curb to security.
Significant changes are also planned behind the scenes at Terminal 2, where a new baggage handling system will be installed, capable of processing up to 31,000 bags a day.
