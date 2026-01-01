Roaming Tours And Travels Marks Sustained Growth With Strategic Focus On Accreditation, Technology, Tourism Development

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Roaming Tours and Travels has continued to demonstrate steady growth in Bangladesh's tourism and air ticketing sector, positioning itself as a forward-looking travel service provider through strategic accreditation, international affiliations, and technology-driven investments.

One of the notable milestones for the company is its recent achievement of IATA accreditation, strengthening its financial reliability and operational efficiency in air ticketing operations. This accreditation enables Roaming Tours and Travels to offer more secure, transparent, and globally compliant payment solutions, thereby enhancing confidence among airline partners and clients.

Further strengthening its global engagement, the company has also obtained membership of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). This affiliation places Roaming Tours and Travels within a respected international tourism network, facilitating access to global best practices, destination marketing opportunities, and collaborative initiatives that contribute to the development of Bangladesh's tourism industry.

A major area of focus for the company has been its expanding Umrah services, where Roaming Tours and Travels provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions for pilgrims. These include Umrah visa processing, air ticketing, hotel accommodations in Makkah and Madinah, ground transportation, travel insurance, and guided assistance throughout the journey. The company emphasizes service quality, compliance, and customer care to ensure a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for Bangladeshi pilgrims.

Recognizing the importance of digital transformation, Roaming Tours and Travels has also made new investments in travel technology and infrastructure development. The company is implementing modern travel management and booking software, automated accounting and reporting systems, and customer relationship management tools to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery. In parallel, infrastructure upgrades - including improved office facilities and IT systems-are being undertaken to support long-term scalability and service excellence.

Addressing the industry-wide human resource challenge, Imran Hossen, Executive Director (ED) of Roaming Tours and Travels, highlighted the urgency of developing skilled professionals, stating: "One of the biggest challenges facing Bangladesh's tourism and air ticketing industry is the acute shortage of skilled and future-ready professionals. While technology and global systems are evolving rapidly, our workforce development has not kept pace. As a young entrepreneur, I strongly believe that upgrading skills, mindset, and industry exposure is the only way to take Bangladesh's travel industry to the next level. At Roaming Tours and Travels, we are committed to investing in people through structured training, hands-on learning, and practical industry exposure so that the next generation of professionals can compete globally."