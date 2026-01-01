Falcon's Flight: Record-Breaking Roller Coaster Redefining Thrills

Riyadh: In a year filled with remarkable innovations, TIME has spotlighted one of the most daring engineering feats of 2025 - Falcon's Flight, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster, debuted at Six Flags Qiddiya City outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 31.

Designed by Swiss manufacturer Intamin, Falcon's Flight is a record-shattering Exa Coaster stretching over 13,900 feet (more than 2.6 miles) of steel track. It will soar more than 600 feet above the desert terrain and plunge riders down a dramatic 519-foot drop, reaching top speeds of approximately 155 mph - faster than the acceleration of most high-performance sports cars.

This monumental attraction is not just about numbers. Its design cleverly uses three Linear Synchronous Motor (LSM) launches to accelerate trains up the desert cliffside for a breathtaking descent, while curved windshields protect riders from winds and sand at extreme speeds.

Falcon's Flight is part of the first Six Flags park outside North America, slated to open by late 2025, and promises a three-minute adrenaline journey that blends cutting-edge technology with pure excitement.