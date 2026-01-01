Singapore To Launch Airline No-Boarding Scheme In 2026
Starting January 2026, selected airlines including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and AirAsia will take part in a new No-Boarding Directive (NBD) scheme. Under this initiative, airlines will prevent travelers from boarding flights to Singapore if ICA determines they are ineligible for entry. More carriers are expected to join the program from March 2026.
ICA said refusals in 2025 were nearly 26 percent higher than the total for 2024, and 46 percent higher than in 2023. Many cases were detected through ICA's enhanced clearance framework, which combines automated immigration lanes, biometric screening, counter-forgery technology, and data analytics.
