Anshula Kapoor Says 'Sometimes The Bravest Thing You Can Do Is Show Up As You Are'

Amidst all the New Year resolutions and vision boards, actor Arjun Kapoor's younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, advised all to take a breather and treat themselves and others with kindness and compassion.

She pointed out that January makes a lot of people reflect on their lives, often making them realize that they still do not have their life all figured out.

Anshula wrote on her Instagram, "It's the first day of the year and my feed is full of goals and vision boards. Love that. But January has a way of making people feel behind before anything even happens. if you're sitting there feeling like you don't have your life together, pause for a second. (sic)."

She advised all to treat themselves with the same level of empathy they would show to a friend who is feeling overwhelmed and confused.

"If a friend came to you with the thoughts you're having right now, you wouldn't judge them. You'd soften your voice. You'd tell them to breathe. You'd remind them they're not broken, behind, or failing," added Anshula.

'The Traitors' contestant also reminded us all to "offer yourself that same kindness & turn that compassion inwards. Not every year needs a big reinvention. Not every January needs a master plan."

Anshula claimed that at times, the bravest thing one can do is to just show up as they are and be gentler with oneself.

Anshula, who turned a year older on December 29, expressed gratitude for all the lovely birthday wishes she received on her special day.

She wrote,“A year older, a little wiser, very blessed. Thank you to everyone for all the birthday love and wishes. Stepping into the next chapter with gratitude and cake (sic).”

Anshula further dropped glimpses from her birthday celebration with brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, fiancé Rohan Thakkar, and other members of the family.