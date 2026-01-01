New Year Blow For Central Staff: 8Th Pay Commission Faces Fresh Delay

At this time, very important news is emerging for central government employees and pensioners. They are about to receive 'bad news' in the new year.

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the 8th Pay Commission. All central government employees and pensioners are now waiting for its implementation date.

Very important news is coming for Central Government Employees and pensioners. They are about to get 'bad news' in the new year. When will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission? Will they even increase at all?

Lakhs of employees and pensioners await a salary hike. Commission members are named, but questions on the effective date and arrears remain. The center aims to form the 8th Pay Commission by Jan 2026. Employees hoped for an immediate hike, but that's not happening.

Government employees' salaries are not increasing right away. Usually, new recommendations are implemented every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was expected from Jan 1, 2026. However, it's unlikely to be implemented from that date.

Since the recommendations haven't been submitted, there will be no immediate salary change. If implemented from Jan 1, 2026, but submitted later, employees will receive arrears for the entire period until the new salary is announced.

The finalization and submission date for the 8th Pay Commission recommendations is not yet fixed. Following past trends, it usually takes 12-18 months to implement the recommendations.

The fitment factor will be crucial in the 8th Pay Commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, it was 2.57, raising the basic salary from 7,000 to 18,000. In the 6th, it was 1.92.

Government employees expect a significant increase in the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission. This factor could bring a major change to the entire salary structure.